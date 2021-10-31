COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say a suspect returned to the Dollar General on the 1900 block of Morse Rd. on Friday to rob the store for the second time this month.

Security cameras show the suspect entering the store around 11:15 a.m. Friday. Both the clerk and manager immediately recognized the suspect as the same person who robbed the business on Oct. 6.

According to police, the suspect had his hand in his hoodie pocket, implying that he had a weapon, before saying, “We got to do this again!”









Officers say the manager placed the register drawer on the counter and the suspect emptied the cash into a plastic bag.

He fled the store in a black Ford Edge, according to police.

Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).