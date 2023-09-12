COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for a suspect seen on security cameras robbing a Columbus Family Dollar employee at gunpoint.

The robbery happened Tuesday at the Parsons Avenue Family Dollar, located in the city’s Southern Orchards neighborhood. The Columbus Division of Police shared still photos from security camera footage inside the store, which showed the suspect walking inside with a mask and hoodie covering his face just before noon.

Columbus police said the suspect walked around the store for a brief time before bringing an item to the cash register. When a Family Dollar cashier scanned the item, the suspect pulled a handgun with an extended magazine out of his backpack. He then pointed it at the employee and demanded they give him the money in the register.

After the Family Dollar worker gave the suspect the money, he ran away heading northbound from the store. CPD asked anyone with information related to the robbery to call one of its detectives at 614-645-2618, or its robbery unit at 614-645-4665.