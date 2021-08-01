Suspect pulls gun on store clerk over four sodas

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say a suspect threatened a store clerk with a semi-automatic handgun when confronted about stealing four sodas from a cooler.

It happened around 7:55 a.m. Tuesday at the Advance Auto Parts store on the 1200 block of E. Main St.

Authorities say the suspect took four sodas from the cooler located next to the checkout counter and left the store without paying.

The 40-year old store manager followed the suspect outside to confront him, according to police. That’s when the suspect shoved a gun into the manager’s side, taunting him with, “What are you going to do about it?”

Police say the suspect then went through the manager’s pants pockets for cash.

The suspect fled to the rear of the store and took off in a black Buick with three other individuals inside, according to police.







The suspect was described as in his late teens, 5’4″ tall and 110 pounds. Police say he was wearing a black fleece hoody, black sweatpants, and bright yellow Crocs with aqua socks. The handgun was described as small caliber with a gold tint.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).