COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for an 18-year-old woman wanted in connection with a shooting Sunday that injured a woman and a 1-year-old boy.

According to police, an arrest warrant has been issued for Breanna M.L. Watkins in connection with the incident.

The shooting took place near Refugee Road and Noe Bixby Road near the entrance of Nafgzer Park at approximately 5:08 p.m. Sunday.

Columbus police said a grey car pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle and began shooting, hitting the vehicle several times.

The woman, 29, was taken to an area hospital, while the child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, both in stable condition.

Police said there were six people inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.