COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified a person they suspect fatally shot a man Monday in north Columbus — but they haven’t found him.

Abdulbasid Ahmed, 20, of Westerville, has been charged in the death of 22-year-old Hassan Hassan, Columbus police announced Thursday night. Ahmed is considered armed and dangerous and may have fled central Ohio.

Police said Ahmed was last seen driving a 2004 Infiniti FX35 with the Ohio temporary tag #Q233650.

Just before 7 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue near the Hyde Park neighborhood. There, officers found Hassan shot multiple times. Medics pronounced Hassan dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, Ahmed was namelessly identified as one of two persons of interest using photos released by Columbus police. Photos of Ahmed are below.