COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect has been named in a shooting that occurred in northeast Columbus on Saturday morning.

A murder warrant was issued Monday for 18-year-old Charles Fleming, and detectives are working to identify a second suspect believed to be involved, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, police officers were called to the 2400 block of Marcia Drive about 3:20 a.m. on a report of a shooting. They found Chrishon Fisher, 21, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:31 a.m.

Columbus police said they have not determined what led up to the shooting and ask anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 614-461-8477.