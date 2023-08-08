COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man who was fatally shot by a Columbus police officer early Saturday has been identified.

Columbus police announced Tuesday that Zachary Bryson, 27, was shot after he allegedly charged at an officer with a broken bottle near the intersection of South High Street and Rowe Road.

The officer, a 16-year veteran whose identity has yet to be released due to Marsy’s Law, responded to reports of a disturbance at 1:11 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, police say Bryson ran toward the officer while holding a broken bottle. The officer fired, striking Bryson, who later died at a hospital just before 2 a.m.

Record searches via Franklin County Municipal Court, Franklin County Court of Common Pleas and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office showed Bryson has no known criminal history.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation continues to investigate the incident.