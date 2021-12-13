COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office have identified a suspect who was killed in a shootout that occurred last Wednesday morning during an arrest in southeast Columbus.

The office says that the suspect was identified as 18-year old Donta Stewart.

A marshals fugitive task force was sent to serve an arrest warrant in the 2700 block of Four Seasons Drive for a person who was wanted on a felony robbery charge by Columbus police. During the arrest, Stewart began firing at the officers, striking the deputy marshal in the upper torso.

Officials say the Marshal’s deputy is expected to recover from his injuries. Stewart was critically injured and later died.

The incident is currently still under investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.