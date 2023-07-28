COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The man accused of killing a child when he allegedly hit the boy while driving a stolen car has been formally charged with manslaughter and other charges.

Tyrell Shute, 24, was indicted Friday in connection with the July 22 incident. Shute was indicted on the following charges:

first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter

second-degree felony aggravated vehicular homicide

third-degree felony aggravated vehicular homicide

third-degree felony failure to comply with order or signal from police

fourth-degree felony failure to comply with order or signal from police

fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property

third-degree felony failure to stop after an accident

On the evening of July 22, Shute was allegedly driving a stolen Kia in a parking lot on the 800 block of Greenfield Drive in South Franklinton. When Columbus police attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, Shute drove off to a grassy area behind Canonby Place, where he hit a four-year-old boy who was playing in the area with his mother, police said.

Shute then allegedly got out of the Kia and ran from the scene. He was arrested Sunday morning and is being held at Franklin County Jail on $250,000 bond.

A woman who was in the vehicle with Shute at the time remained at the scene. It is not known what, if any, charges have been filed against her.

The boy was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where he later died.

Schute is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 2 at Franklin County Court of Common Pleas.