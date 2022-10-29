COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who police said is suspected of killing a woman whose body was found in east Columbus this week has been found out of state.

According to Columbus police, 54-year-old Charles D. Rocker was found Friday at a hospital out of state and is being detained by law enforcement there. Police did not say where Rocker was found.

Columbus police responded to a call on the 4800 block of Carbondale Drive Wednesday evening at approximately 6:41 p.m. after someone conducted a well-being check on Lisa Rocker, 58, and found her unresponsive. Officers found Lisa Rocker suffering from “visible wounds caused by unknown means.” Lisa Rocker was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:45 p.m.

An arrest warrant for murder has been filed against Rocker and it will be served once he is released from medical care, police said.

This marks the 118th homicide in Columbus in 2022.