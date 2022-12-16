COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who police accused of killing a 21-year-old outside a gas station was mistakenly released from jail before the shooting on “human error.”

Columbus police allege 20-year-old David Johnson III was involved in an attempted robbery that ended in the death of Andrew Combs overnight Tuesday. Johnson was arrested in November on multiple charges, including child endangerment and involuntary manslaughter, after his 1-year-old baby died of a fentanyl overdose.

Police have charged Johnson III with murder in the gas station shooting. He was previously arrested on a murder charge in June 2021.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it was “human error” that Johnson was released on bail weeks ago when it should have been revoked.

Overnight Tuesday, police responded to reports of shots fired at a Sunoco gas station on West Broad Street and Harris Avenue in the Hilltop.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, a witness with Combs told detectives that three men walked into the gas station shortly after they did. Multiple witnesses reported that one of the suspects, wielding a gun, attempted to rob Combs, who then punched one of the suspects.

During the altercation, detectives allege the suspects pushed Combs outside, where he fell. Witnesses reported the three suspects pulled out guns, with at least one of them firing shots at Combs, who was still on the ground.

Officers found Combs with visible injuries. He was treated at the scene by Columbus Fire medics before being taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Combs was pronounced dead at 12:56 a.m. Wednesday.

An officer who regularly works near the gas station identified one of the suspects as Johnson, who the officer said he recognized as someone he “had dealt with” before. According to the affidavit, detectives believe they also identified Johnson in surveillance footage.

Two suspects remain at large.