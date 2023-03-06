A previous story can be seen in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police identified the officers involved in a Saturday morning shootout on the northeast side with a man now facing charges.

According to CPD, officers went to the 4000 block of East Dublin Granville Road just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday on reports that a man was firing gunshots into a building. When police arrived, they saw the man, identified by police as 39-year-old Mark Sharpe, outside of a business with a gun.

Sharpe began to fire shots at the responding officers which initiated an exchange of gunfire, per police. Multiple officers fired their weapon at the man and he was shot. Sharpe was given medical aid by police before being taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said that Sharpe is now recovering from his injuries and will be charged with three counts of felonious assault.

In a Monday morning update, police said the officers involved in the shootout were Evan Romine, Tamer Khadre, and Kenneth Sauer. Romine has been with Columbus police for eight years while Khadre and Sauer have been with the division for four each.

The shooting is continuing to be investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.