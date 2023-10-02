COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect in a fatal North High Street shooting earlier this year faced a judge on Monday.

The suspect, Quran Boston, 19, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service and Ohio state police two weeks ago.

Boston pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and three counts of tampering with evidence.

The shooting happened on May 14 on North High Street, just days after chaos ensued in the Short North when 10 people were shot and injured.

According to the prosecutor, gunshots were first heard from what used to be the Seesaw Lounge around 3 a.m. He said when officers got to the scene, they found the victim, 21-year-old Arthur Pickens, on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators said the shooting was the result of a fight between women outside the bar. The prosecutor alleges Boston punched Pickens before shooting him.

The prosecutors said video footage played a role in identifying Boston as the suspect.

“The male had fled south on High Street, removing a zip-up hoodie,” assistant prosecutor Salomon Gicherman said Monday. “A witness was able to identify that zip-up hoodie from video footage of the incident that led to the arrest of Mr. Boston.”

The judge set Boston’s bond at $1 million. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office website, Boston is being held in county jail.