COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two men wanted for a North Columbus bar murder have been arrested over 10 weeks after the shooting took place.

According to Columbus police, David Allen, 20, was arrested on his warrant on Oct. 3 in Cleveland. He is wanted in the murder of Nasier Reid, 23, who was killed outside of Jack’s Corner Pub in the Old North Columbus Neighborhood.

Police arrived at the pub on Summit Street near East Hudson Street at 1:55 a.m. on July 28 and found Reid unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said Reid’s body was found outside of the bar, but it was unclear whether he was shot inside or outside, and officers were investigating both locations. A sergeant at the scene said the shooting began as a fight and continued to escalate.

Columbus police investigate a fatal shooting at Jack’s Corner Pub on Summit Street, July 28, 2023. (NBC4)

Allen, who was named a suspect in August, was taken to a Cleveland jail, where he remains and is awaiting extradition back to Columbus. Police arrested a second suspect, 21-year-old Jakai Watts, though his alleged involvement in the shooting is not known at this time.

The pub has a long history of crime issues. In March of 2022 area residents took to change.org to file a petition to have the establishment shut down permanently. Residents continued to speak out in protest over the violence at the pub after the shooting and the city filed a lawsuit against Jack’s Corner Pub, while the bar remains voluntarily closed.