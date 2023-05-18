A previous report on this story can be viewed in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man accused of fatally shooting one and injuring another was arrested Wednesday.

Columbus police arrested 33-year-old Davon Robinson, who was charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed 28-year-old Javon Tucker and injured a 31-year-old man on Friday, May 12.

According to court documents, Robinson and another suspect were seen on video retrieving guns from Robinson’s vehicle and driving to the rear of a Dollar Plus store on Mount Vernon Avenue. They shot multiple times at the victims, who were leaving the store around 1:30 p.m.

They crossed the street into a parking lot of an apartment complex on Atcheson Street, where a security camera showed Robinson firing a handgun from each hand. Police found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds before being taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

Tucker was pronounced dead at 1:58 p.m., while the second victim was grazed by a bullet and listed in stable condition.

Robinson was arrested Wednesday and issued a $2 million bond by a Franklin County Municipal Court judge on Thursday, and is scheduled to appear in court again on May 26 for a preliminary hearing.