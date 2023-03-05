COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are offering a cash reward for information in the shooting of a Hilltop man more than a decade ago.

Authorities said Ronnie Dowell and two women were inside a home at 1158 McCarley Drive E. on Feb. 10, 2010, when a noise came from the back door as the suspect tried to break in. After Dowell grabbed a gun and fired at the door, witnesses said they heard a second gunshot from the suspect and Dowell fell to the ground.

The suspect then entered the home and demanded the “dope,” authorities said. He then stole some jewelry and fled the scene. Witnesses said the suspect was around 5’10 with a bandana or ski mask over his face and a blue or black duffle bag around his neck, hanging down in front of this chest.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 614-461-8477 or by visiting its website. All tips are anonymous.