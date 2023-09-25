COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect wanted in connection with killing two women at a Merion Village biker bar earlier this month was arrested in Florida Monday.

Joseph Bryan Howard, 19, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Florida/Caribbean Regional Task Force in Largo, Florida, the marshals service announced.

Howard is accused in the Sept. 13 shooting of Tavia Copley, 24, and Taya Mollette, 24, outside of the Double D’s Pub on the 1500 block of South High Street. Both women died from their injuries, with a third victim in the shooting expected to survive their injuries.

“The United States Marshals Service has violent fugitive task forces located across the country,” United States Marshal Michael D. Black said in a statement. “This network allows our state and local law enforcement partners to extend their reach and bring suspects to justice who thought they could run and hide. Our team here in Columbus was able to coordinate the safe and timely arrest of this alleged murderer through the U.S. Marshals Florida/Caribbean Fugitive Task Force.”

Howard is in custody at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Jail pending extradition back to Columbus.