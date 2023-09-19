COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — U.S. Marshals arrested a 19-year-old man Tuesday who is wanted in connection to a fatal Short North shooting.

Quran Boston, 19, was detained on Tuesday by U.S. Marshals and the Ohio State Highway Patrol in the 1400 block of East Hudson Street. A warrant was issued for Boston after he was named the suspect in the May shooting that killed 21-year-old Arthur Pickens.

Authorities responded to the 900 block of North High Street at about 2:34 a.m. on May 14 after a report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. As officers approached the scene, they heard gunfire and found Pickens lying on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Pickens was taken to Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center in critical condition before he was pronounced dead at 3:07 a.m. Police named Boston the suspect in Picken’s death on May 19.

The May 14 incident in the Shorth North came eight days after a string of two shootings in the same neighborhood resulted in 10 people being hit by gunfire, with police recovering 11 guns. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther then announced a midnight curfew and an executive order to shut down all food carts at midnight within the arts district in an effort to curb local violence.

“Midnight is everybody’s bedtime in the Short North,” Ginther said when he announced the policy. “We believe the businesses are going to do the right thing. This is what is in the community interest, the common good.”