COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect in a double fatal shooting last month at a north Columbus bar is in jail Monday.

Wayne Coffman

According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office records, Wayne C. Coffman, 34. is being held at Jackson Pike Jail as of Monday.

Coffman is charged with two counts of murder, felonious assault, and a probation violation in connection with the fatal shooting in the parking lot of Podunk’s Bar on the 1600 block of East Dublin-Granville Road on March 11.

Columbus police said Laurance Ball, 36, died from her injuries the night of the shooting. Mareo Bell, 33, died on March 28 as a result of the shooting. Two other people were injured.

Police said officers recovered multiple guns at the scene and that more than 50 rounds were fired during an altercation that led to the shooting.

Coffman is scheduled to be in court Tuesday.