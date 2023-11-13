COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred after an east Columbus fender bender Friday in faced a judge Monday morning.

According to court documents, on Friday at 5:52 p.m., Michael Holland and Thomas Lacey III got into an argument after Holland backed out of his driveway and hit a car parked in 2800 block of Landon Drive in Berwick. The two were disputing damages of the vehicles when Holland allegedly walked up to Lacey and gestured that he had a gun.

Lacey, 21, reportedly then walked back to his house, pulled a gun from his waistband, turned around and fired several shots at Holland. Police arrived soon after Holland, 41, was shot and he was taken to OhioHealth Emergency Care Obetz in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 6:28 p.m.

Witnesses told NBC4 they did not recall any disagreements or problems between the two. Lacey, who stayed at the scene after the shooting, was arrested and charged with murder.

In court Monday, Lacey’s attorney argued that his client fired his gun in self-defense after Holland became combative and threatened Lacey. A Franklin County municipal judge issued him a $1,000,000 bond. He is next scheduled to appear in court Nov. 21 for a preliminary hearing.