COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect in a fatal shooting at a north Columbus Roosters was in court Wednesday for an arraignment in a second shooting he is accused of committing.

During the arraignment, Jesus Tajeda-Castro, 18, was issued a $750,000 cash surety bond on charges stemming for a double shooting, March 6, on Cleveland Avenue that left one person in critical condition and another injured.

Tejada-Castro has already been arraigned and is facing murder charges in the shooting at Roosters restaurant located at 2454 E. Dublin-Granville Road in February that left 18-year-old Marshawn Davis dead. During that arraignment, Castro was issued a $1 million cash surety bond.

He has a preliminary hearing for the Roosters shooting scheduled for March 18.

Tajeda-Castro was arrested Wednesday after a pursuit by Columbus Police SWAT officers.