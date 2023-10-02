COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect in a fatal shooting in western Pennsylvania was arrested Monday in northeast Columbus.

Jashon Gordon was arrested in the 5000 block of Mall View Court by members of the U.S. Marshals and Columbus police SWAT and K9 units.

The Marshals office said it was contacted by the Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force, which heard that Gordon may have fled the state.

According to the Marshals office, Gordon is the suspect in a Sept. 22 shooting that killed Emerald Nugent Jr. and wounded one woman in Johnstown, Pa.

Gordon is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and firearms without a license. He is being held in Franklin County Jail pending extradition back to Cambria County, Pa.

“The United States Marshals Service, through its fugitive task forces, aids other law enforcement agencies when needed to bring those who try to run and hide to justice,” U.S. Marshal Michael D. Black said in a statement. “Because of our ongoing collaboration with the Columbus Division of Police, we were able to promptly remove this alleged murderer from our community so he can face his charges in Pennsylvania.”