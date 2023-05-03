Watch a previous report on the fatal shooting in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of two suspects in a fatal shooting over the weekend was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder.

Columbus police said Joseph D. Mansaray, 21, was arrested by Columbus Police SWAT officers and charged in the death of Edgar Romero-Gutierrez, 53.

Police said officers located Romero-Gutierrez Saturday at approximately 9:28 p.m. when officers responded to a shooting call on the 2200 block of Webster Canyon Court. Romero-Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:35 p.m.

Police named Kenneth O. Baffour, 21, as the second suspect in the case, and a warrant for his arrest has been filed.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730.