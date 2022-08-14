Richard L. Schoonover, 49, has been arrested in connection with a July 25 incident that left 52-year-old Robert J. Lester dead.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect in a fatal shooting at an east Columbus convenience market in July is scheduled to be in court Monday.

Richard Schoonover, 49, of Columbus, is scheduled to appear in common pleas court for an arraignment.

Schoonover is facing murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, and weapons and charges in connection with the July 25 shooting of Robert J. Lester, 52.

According to police, officers found Lester suffering from a gunshot wound to his head in the parking lot near Livingston Market in the Driving Park neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened a short distance away, on the 1900 block of West Broad Street, according to a second victim, who reportedly drove Lester away from the shooting. The second person was not injured.

Investigators believe Lester may have purchased a bag of marijuana in the area of 86 South Richardson Ave. using a fake $100 bill. He was shot in the Hilltop and driven to the East Side where he died from his injuries.

Schoonover was found by officers around Alkire Road and Demorest Road on Aug. 4 and arrested without incident.