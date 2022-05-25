COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused of a fatal stabbing in a Columbus gentlemen’s club last June has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Warren S. Tucker

Warren Tucker entered his pleas Wednesday in Franklin County Common Pleas court. He is facing three counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, and one count of aggravated murder.

Tucker is being held on a $750,000 surety bond.

According to Columbus police, officers were called to the Columbus Confidential Club, located on the 1900 block of Lake Club Drive, at approximately 2:25 a.m. on June 12, 2021, where they located the victim, Clyde Woods Jr., 34, suffering from a stab wound.

Woods was later pronounced dead at Mount Carmel East Hospital.

Tucker was arrested earlier this month. He is being held at Franklin County jail.