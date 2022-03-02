COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say the suspect wanted in a fatal shooting has turned himself in to authorities.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 2:39 p.m., Feb. 25, a shooting was reported in the area of Sweet Basil Drive and Tarragon Way.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a crashed vehicle with Dalin Green inside, suffering from a gunshot wound. Green was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 34-year-old woman who was also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting was uninjured.

On Wednesday, police announced the suspect in the shooting, Randy Cooper, 22, had turned himself into the Franklin County Jail, and has been charged with murder.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.