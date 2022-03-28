COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect in an east Columbus fatal shooting was in court Monday.

Randy Cooper, 22, was given a $1 million cash surety bond, and a $20,000 recognizance bond during the arraignment.

Cooper is accused of killing Dalin Green, 41, in a shooting along Sweet Basil Drive, on Feb. 25.

Green was found shot inside a vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 34-year-old woman who was also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting was uninjured.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.