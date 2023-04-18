COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman accused of kidnapping twins, prompting a statewide Amber alert and multi-state manhunt in December, pleaded guilty to unrelated theft charges Tuesday.

Nalah Jackson, 24, was sentenced to 90 days of community control after pleading guilty to one count of receiving stolen property and one count of theft, both fourth-degree felonies. The charges were filed in connection with an incident on Dec. 2. Court documents do not list the specifics of the Dec. 2 incident.

Jackson is currently in custody at the Franklin County Jail.

Jackson is facing two federal kidnapping charges with maximum penalties of up to life in prison in an incident 17 days later.

On Dec. 19, the mother of Ky’air and Kason Thomas left her car running as she picked up a delivery order. Police and witnesses said Jackson, known as a homeless person to the store employees, ran out and drove away in the car around 9:45 p.m.

The Amber Alert was issued nearly four hours later, with Ky’air located outside and wrapped in a quilt while still in his car seat at a parking lot near a Dayton airport early the next morning.

The search for the car, Jackson and Kason continued for days until police announced on Dec. 22 that Jackson was arrested in Indianapolis, some 175 miles away from Columbus. Hours later, Kason was located still inside the missing car in a pizza shop parking lot elsewhere in Indianapolis.

Kason was reunited with his family after a three-day stay at an Indianapolis hospital.

Ky’air Thomas died on Jan. 29, with the Franklin County Coroner’s Officer determining he died due to Sudden Unexplained Infant Death. The coroner’s office said its examination of Ky’air did not find any evidence of trauma, foul play, abuse, or neglect.