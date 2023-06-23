A previous report on this story can be viewed in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man wanted for his role in an attempted home invasion that turned fatal has been arrested nearly three years later.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court documents, Jamar Johnson was arrested Thursday, two years and eight-plus months after he and an accomplice allegedly pushed their way into a house in an attempted home invasion. The other suspect, Michael Brantley, was killed after a struggle with one of the residents at the Gahanna apartment.

Jamar Johnson (Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

On October 3, 2021, Gahanna police responded to reports of a shooting on Falcon Hunter Way, near Morrison Road and just off Interstate 270. Officers found one man suffering from a gunshot wound and two men who lived at the apartment.

Gahanna police said that two men, now identified as Brantley and Johnson, forced their way into the apartment and held one victim at gunpoint. The other resident was coming out of the bathroom and Brantley reportedly rushed at the resident and struck him with the barrel of his gun. A struggle ensued and the victim pulled out his own gun and shot Brantley.

Police said the man who shot the suspect called 911 to report the incident. Officers performed CPR on Brantley until medics arrived. He was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

At the time a second, unknown suspect fled the scene. An investigation revealed that Brantley and Johnson had exchanged text messages, with Johnson providing the location of the apartment to commit the robbery.

As well, police said that pre-historical cell-site data revealed that Johnson’s cell phone was in the area of the incident at the time of the robbery. A warrant was issued for his arrest on June 14 and he was apprehended eight days later.

Johnson appeared in court Friday for an arraignment hearing and was charged with aggravated murder. He was issued a $200,000 bond and will next appear in court on June 30 for a preliminary hearing.