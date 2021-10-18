Police have identified a suspect in the deadly shooting of a man in the Franklinton area.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, around 11:30 p.m., Saturday, officers were called to the 900 block of Sullivant Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Cameron Barrett, 21, in the alley suffering from a gunshot wound.

Barrett was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say it appears Barrett and a suspect, now identified as Thomas Tee Henderson III, 22, were engaged in a gun battle when Barrett was struck.

A warrant for Henderson’s arrest has been issued.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.