COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of two suspects in the beating death of a man last month was in court Monday, and so was the victim’s father.

“It’s so much pain that, it’s just hard for me to speak right now because I lost my son, and there’s a guy out there that killed my son, and he’s still free,” said Gregory Coleman Sr., father of Gregory Coleman Jr., who was assaulted on Sept. 5 and died 12 days later.

Dwayne Cummings was in court Monday. He and Chrystian Foster are accused of hitting Coleman Jr. multiple times, knocking him to the ground, and then continuing to punch him while he was down.

Cummings was arrested on Sept. 22.

Dwayne Cummings (left) and Chrystian Foster (right) are wanted for attempted murder after beating a man outside a Short North bar, leaving him in critical condition. (Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)

Following Cummings hearing Monday, Coleman Sr. was emotional outside the courtroom, talking about what it was like to see one of the men accused of killing his son in person.

“It makes me sick,” he said. “It makes me sick to my stomach. To see this guy, knowing he took my son’s life, it’s going to be hard the rest of my life. To see these guys’ pictures and not be able to do anything about it, and I have to stand here and I have to hold my hands down because I really want to respond myself, but I can’t. But I really want to.”

Foster is still at large. A reward is being offered for any information leading to his arrest.

Both Foster and Cummings have been charged with murder.