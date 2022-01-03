COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say the suspect in a shooting that left two people dead in south Columbus last April, has been charged.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 2:43 p.m., April 3, 2021, officers were called to the 900 block of Eaton Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Kevin Williams, 24, Nickolas Cowans, 19, and a 30-year-old man all suffering from gunshot wounds.

Williams and Cowans were taken to area hospitals where they later died from their injuries.

The third victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

On Monday, police announced they have charged Datwain Crudup, 27, with two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault in connection to the shooting.

Crudup is currently in the Lorain Correctional Institution for an unrelated criminal case, according to police.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.