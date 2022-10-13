COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 36-year-old man has been identified in connection to the shooting and killing of a 13-year-old boy in the Hilltop neighborhood on Wednesday.

Police are searching for Krieg Allen Butler Sr., 36, for shooting 13-year-old Sinzae Reed, according to an arrest warrant filed in Franklin County Municipal Court. Reed’s death marks the 111th homicide so far this year in Columbus.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 5:46 p.m. on Wednesday in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. Reed was taken to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at 6:26 p.m.

Butler was seen exiting his red truck, shooting Reed and then getting back into his truck and leaving, according to the arrest warrant.

Reed’s killing marks the second teen killed by gun violence in three days after a 15-year-old was shot in Franklin Park Monday afternoon.