COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is wanted for the murder of a 19-year-old in the Hilltop neighborhood in February.

Josiah Herring

Columbus police said Friday an arrest warrant has been issued for Josiah Herring, 21.

Police say they responded to a report of shots being fired in the 300 block of Whitehorne Avenue the night of Feb. 23. They found Dameire Thornton, 19, suffering from a gunshot wound, with him dying shortly after.

Police ask anyone who knows where Herring is to contact the homicide division at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.