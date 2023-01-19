COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man is wanted after one person was shot and killed in east Columbus on Monday afternoon.

Dayveion G. Carroll, 20, was charged in connection to the murder of 20-year-old Saadiq J. Teague, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities said Carroll remains at large.

A police dispatcher said officers went to the 100 block of South Hampton Road at 12:26 p.m. and found one person with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at 12:33 p.m.

Columbus police asked anyone with any information to contact them at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).