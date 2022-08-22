COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for a 17-year-old who shot and killed a 21-year-old on the east side of Columbus on Aug. 15.

Columbus police said a murder warrant has been issued for Jaizion Lamarr Reid, 17.

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting at the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road on Aug. 15, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police identified the victim as 21-year-old Lavarr M. Madison, who was pronounced dead after being taken to Grant Medical Center.

The incident was the first of two serious shootings on South Ashburton Road that week. Three days later, a 19-year-old was shot and paralyzed on the same block.

Police are asking anyone who might know where Reid is to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.