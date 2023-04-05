COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have named a man they said killed a person and injured another during an attempted Monday morning burglary.

Columbus police accused 29-year-old Christopher Campos-Hernandez of killing 24-year-old Jacob Stratton and injuring a 53-year-old woman. He has been charged with murder and felonious assault and has a warrant out for his arrest.

At about 4:41 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a reported burglary in the 5000 block of Belmore Drive in the Sweetwater neighborhood, which is south of Hilliard. When officers arrived, they said they found a man, later identified as Campos-Hernandez, fighting with Stratton and the woman.

Stratton was taken to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:21 a.m. The woman was treated at the hospital and later released. Campos-Hernandez was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

When officers later searched Campos-Hernandez’s home, they found the body of a 25-year-old man. On Wednesday, police identified the man as Jesus Campos-Hernandez.