Scene of a shooting on the 3100 block of East Livingston Avenue in Columbus on Saturday, July 8, 2023. (ISABEL CLEARY/NBC4)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect is hospitalized after there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy Saturday night.

According to police, officers responded to the call at approximately 7:54 p.m. on the 3100 block of East Livingston Avenue in the Eastmoor section of Columbus.

Columbus police dispatchers said gunshots were exchanged between a law enforcement officer and the suspect, and that the suspect was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. A police officer at the scene said a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in the incident.

An officer at the scene said no officers were injured in the incident.

Scene of a shooting on the 3100 block of East Livingston Avenue in Columbus on Saturday, July 8, 2023. (ISABEL CLEARY/NBC4)

Scene of a shooting on the 3100 block of East Livingston Avenue in Columbus on Saturday, July 8, 2023. (ISABEL CLEARY/NBC4)

Scene of a shooting on the 3100 block of East Livingston Avenue in Columbus on Saturday, July 8, 2023. (ISABEL CLEARY/NBC4)

There is no further information available at this time.