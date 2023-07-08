COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect is hospitalized after there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy Saturday night.
According to police, officers responded to the call at approximately 7:54 p.m. on the 3100 block of East Livingston Avenue in the Eastmoor section of Columbus.
Columbus police dispatchers said gunshots were exchanged between a law enforcement officer and the suspect, and that the suspect was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. A police officer at the scene said a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in the incident.
An officer at the scene said no officers were injured in the incident.
There is no further information available at this time.