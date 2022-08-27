COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting in east Columbus Saturday afternoon.

According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at 3:31 p.m. in the area of East Main Street and Seymour Avenue.

Police said the officer made an “officer in trouble” call to the dispatcher, then followed that up with a “shots fired” call.

It is not known how many times the officer fired their weapon.

There are no reported injuries to the officers involved in the incident.

There is no further information available at this time.

This story will be updated as more information is released.