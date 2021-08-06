Suspect charged in shooting death of Columbus city employee Tearicka Cradle

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is facing murder charges in connection to the shooting death of Columbus city employee, Tearicka Cradle.

Ivan A. Netter

According to court documents, Lonnie Ray Davis, 29, has been charged with killing Cradle during a shooting, July 18, at a home on Jane Avenue. Medics arrived and pronounced Cradle dead at 2:34 a.m.

Columbus police say Davis was arrested Thursday, by SWAT officers at a hotel on E. Dublin-Granville Road.

Police have also filed an arrest warrant on murder charges for Ivan A. Netter, 24, in connection to Cradle’s death.

Tearicka Cradle (PHOTO COURTESY CITY OF COLUMBUS YOUTUBE)

Cradle worked for the Department of Building and Zoning Services.

According to a city spokesperson, Cradle started her career with Recreation and Parks, then moved to Civil Services before joining Building and Zoning.

Davis is scheduled for arraignment at 9 a.m., Saturday.