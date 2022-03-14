COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect has been charged in connection to a shooting at a north Columbus bar on March 11, per Franklin County Municipal Court records.

Records state that 34-year-old Wayne Carvel Anthony Lee Coffman is charged for murder and felonious assault in the shooting at the parking lot of Podunk’s Bar where four people were shot, including one dead.

According to police, the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m., March 11, in the parking lot of Podunk’s Bar in the 1600 block of East-Dublin Granville Road.

Multiple guns were recovered at the scene and several businesses and vehicles were hit by gunfire. Police said more than 50 shots were fired.

Investigators were at Podunk’s for nearly 10 hours trying to piece together what led to the deadly shooting.