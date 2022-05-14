COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police arrested a man charged with aggravated murder in connection to a shooting at a north Columbus barbershop, according to Franklin County Municipal Court Records.

Just after noon on April 26, Lawrence Jefferson, 51, was found dead after a shooting was reported near the Executive Barber Salon in the 5800 block of N. Meadows Blvd.

On May 6, police filed an aggravated murder arrest warrant for Jermaine Cortez King, 40, who was arrested on Friday, per court documents.

Court documents state King was arraigned Saturday morning with his bond set at $1.2 million.

King is set to appear for his preliminary hearing on May 23 at 9 a.m., according to court documents.