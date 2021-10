COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a suspect they say broke into a store on the 1900 block of Shady Lane in east Columbus.

Officers were called to the PhoneZone Wholesale business at 12:10 Sunday morning.









They say the suspect had forced open the front door, then took cash and cellphones.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call CPD at 614-645-2088 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).