COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for a man caught on video breaking a register drawer and walking out with cash in northeast Columbus.

About 1 a.m. May 24, video surveillance of a business in the 1800 block of Morse Road captured an individual who broke into the store and stole an undetermined amount of cash.

Security cameras show that after the person went behind a counter, flipped over both monitors, and pulled a cash register off of a counter. The suspect threw the cash drawer onto the ground twice before it popped open.

The suspect took out all the bills and coins and left the store. When found, the suspect will be charged with breaking and entering.

A man was caught on camera breaking a cash register drawer before leaving with its cash contents. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)