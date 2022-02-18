COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Pizza Chateau on the city’s west side Friday.

A suspect entered the Pizza Chateau at 2602 Eakin Rd. around 10:42 a.m. Friday and pointed a gun at a cashier, demanding money from the register, according to a news release from the Columbus Division of Police.







After the cashier complied and handed over money from the register, the male suspect, estimated to be about 18 to 22 years old, ran northbound from the business, police said.

Columbus police are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4655 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.