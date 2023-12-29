COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Details have emerged about a man who was arrested for murder in relation to an east Columbus fatal shooting in early December.

On Dec. 2 at 12:10 a.m., Columbus police officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Cornell Street on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found Malik Islam, 46, lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Ohio State East Hospital in critical condition, and was pronounced dead at 12:26 a.m.

Laroy Robinson, 49, was arrested in relation to the shooting and charged with murder. An arrest warrant was filed for Robinson on Dec. 21, and Robinson surrendered without incident at the Franklin County jail on Dec. 27., according to Columbus police.

According to a CPD affidavit, police received a tip that Robinson made a phone call and asked the receiver of that call to remove a home security camera on the house in which the shooting occurred in front of. Police then confronted a man who was attempting to gain access to the home in question.

Police also recovered the security camera footage, which reportedly showed Islam being shot from a window of a dark-colored sedan. Robinson was identified as the driver of the car and police traced Robinson’s phone calls after the shooting to being placed at or near the scene.

Robinson was issued a $1.5 million bond by a Franklin County Municipal judge and ordered to next appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 5.