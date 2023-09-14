COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect more than a month after they said he made off with cash from a local bank.

The Columbus Division of Police shared photos of the male suspect taken July 7 by different security cameras around Huntington Bank, located at 7744 Sawmill Rd. A timestamped picture showed he had approached the teller counter at 4:37 p.m. while covering his face with a hat, tinted safety glasses and a face mask.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

The suspect gave a worker at the counter a note demanding cash. The teller then gave him an undisclosed amount of money before he exited the building and ran away, according to Columbus police.

CPD added that the suspect may have driven away in an older white pickup truck. It asked anyone with information related to the robbery to contact its robbery unit at 614-645-4665.