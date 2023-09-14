For an earlier report on this story view the video player above.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A man accused of a southeast Columbus fatal shooting was arrested out of state and has been charged with murder.

Jaylon Wilson, 18, was arrested in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Jaijuan Jenkins, who was gunned down on Aug. 15 in the 4600 block of Refugee Road in Eastland. The shooting was reported at 7:07 p.m. that evening and Jenkins was pronounced dead by CPD and Madison Township Fire medics at 7:17 p.m.

According to court records, Wilson was named a suspect in Jenkins’ death on Aug. 24. Police did not say where they found and arrested him, nor when he will return to Columbus and face a judge in municipal court.