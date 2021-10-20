COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that injured a woman and a 1-year-old boy has been arrested.

Breanna Watkins

Breanna Watkins was booked into Franklin County Jail Wednesday on a felonious assault charge. She is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

The shooting took place near Refugee Road and Noe Bixby Road near the entrance of Nafgzer Park at approximately 5:08 p.m. Sunday.

Columbus police said a grey car pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle and began shooting, hitting the vehicle several times.

The woman, 29, was taken to an area hospital, while the child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Both were listed in stable condition at the time they arrived at the hospitals.

Police said there were six people inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.