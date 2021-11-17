COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting in the Linden area.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:37 a.m., Oct. 8, police were alerted by ShotSpotter to the 2100 block of Cleveland Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they found John Moore, 51, and medics transported him to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

On Tuesday, officers identified the suspect in the shooting as Joshua T. Adair, 35, and with the help of the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Adair.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.